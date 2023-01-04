Mild conditions over the next several days

High pressure will dominate our weather for the most part over the next several days. This will give us plenty of sunshine as the rule over most of the days over the next several days. Notice we mentioned most of the days.
We will see maybe a little bit of low pressure move through our area on our Weekend. This will give our area a good chance for some showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm during this time period.
Over the next several days we will see our daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Just a little bit on the milder side than normal for both the daytime highs and overnight lows.