 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt's Monday 6pm forecast: temperatures slightly cooler than usual tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Matt's 10pm Monday Forecast - 7/31/23
Matt's 6pm forecast

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling into the lower 70s as we head out the door on the first day of August. While Tuesday is expected to start off with mostly dry conditions, a couple of isolated showers will move into the area with high temperatures reaching the 90s. Rain chances remain a part of the forecast for the rest of the week along with increasing temperatures. We are expected to be back into the upper 90s by the end of this week. Coupled with the increasing humidity, this means we will likely see excessive heat advisories/ warnings return before the weekend. 

Recommended for you