Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling into the lower 70s as we head out the door on the first day of August. While Tuesday is expected to start off with mostly dry conditions, a couple of isolated showers will move into the area with high temperatures reaching the 90s. Rain chances remain a part of the forecast for the rest of the week along with increasing temperatures. We are expected to be back into the upper 90s by the end of this week. Coupled with the increasing humidity, this means we will likely see excessive heat advisories/ warnings return before the weekend.
Matt's Monday 6pm forecast: temperatures slightly cooler than usual tomorrow
- By: Matt Laubhan
-
- Updated
- 0
Matt Laubhan
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today