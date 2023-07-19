Matt's 6pm Wednesday Forecast - Hotter for Thursday ahead of a late-week cold front

Temperatures vary from the mid 90s to lowers 80s across the area as some of us see lots of sunshine and others have cloud cover. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be near 100 degrees. Almost all of our area is under heat advisories or warnings today.
We will remain dry overnight and into tomorrow morning. Thursday is pretty similar to what we have today with hot and humid weather. The only chance for rain is isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight. A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!