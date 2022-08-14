Lots of sunshine on tap for today with a cold front dropping temperatures and bringing rainfall for the work week

Throughout the back half of our weekend, dry conditions and lower humidity values will prevail. This will help aid in feels like temperatures remaining mild. Highs today will be a few degrees warmer than what we experienced Saturday, topping out in the mid 90s. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day and clear conditions overnight into the start of our work week.
Lows will be in the low 70s for most of the week. Highs on Monday will again reach the mid 90s but as we head into mid-week, we will start to see some relief from the 90 degree weather.
For those of you eager for a dip in temperatures A cold front will be dipping down into North East Mississippi, which will in turn increase our rain chances, but reduce temperatures to highs in the mid 80s. This front is set to arrive Monday, with a few showers and storms possible ahead of the front, but Wednesday and Thursday look to be our best bet for potential wash-out days. By Thursday the front will have moved out of central Mississippi, but since it will still be close by there are chances for rain or thunderstorm activity could linger through Saturday. Temperatures should remain below normal through Saturday as well.
