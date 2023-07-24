Just a little more hot and humid on Tuesday

All in all, we haven seen a little bit of a break from the bigtime, heat and humidity of Summer along with the scattered showers and thunderstorms over the last few days. Certainly Monday was not an exception to this rule. We saw nice mostly sunny skies (decent humidity levels) as the rule and most of our high temperatures were in the seasonable upper 80s to middle 90s. All of this pretty good weather was due to the dominance of high pressure for the most part.
Well, high pressure will for the most part try to dominate our weather forecast over the next several days. Note, we said try . . . . . There will be some weak areas of low pressure and some weak fronts in the way of this dominance. This means we will stay mostly on the dry side, however we will see some slight chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times in the weather forecast. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be briefly on the heavy and hefty side at times later this week and into the upcoming weekend. We will see a gradual increase in humidity values over the next several days.
We will see most of the high temperatures reach well into the 90s, to near 100 degrees at times. While most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 70s with some upper 60s in the mix of things at times. Our heat index values by later this week will be in the well above 100 degree category. So, be ready for some heat advisories and some heat warnings at times. Take it easy out there.