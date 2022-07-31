July ends with some much needed rainfall

Shower and storm activity continues fading away as we progress into the overnight hours on your Sunday. We will see temperatures continue falling into the lower to middle 70s by Monday morning.
The new week begins with a continued chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing for Monday appears to be a bit earlier on Monday as storms could spring up between the mid to late morning hours and continue into the first-half of Monday afternoon.
The frontal boundary that has been hanging around the area remains nearby but has become less well-defined with each passing day. Thus, while we see the continued storm and rain potential spill into the new week, with each passing day the odds of rain lessen.
Heat and humidity will return during the second-half of next week and will continue building into the weekend. Showers and storms will be widely-scattered to isolated.
