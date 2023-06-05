Isolated to scattered thunderstorms once again the story of our area on Tuesday

Once again on our Monday we have seen some bits and pieces of low pressure. We have seen an old weak front linger in our area. All of this once again gave our area some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall was on the heavy side at times over portions of our area. Some of the thunderstorms were on the hefty side at times over portions of our area.
We saw most of the high temperatures this afternoon reach into the hot upper 80s to middle 90s. Heat index values stayed pretty much in the same temperature category of upper 80s to middle 90s.
We will continue to see some more of the same across our area over the next week or so. In other words more bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts doing the same old, same old across our area. There will be a few lulls at times with some high pressure briefly building into our area some drier air. All in all these lulls will not be long lasting.