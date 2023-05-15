Isolated to scattered storms once again in our Tuesday forecast

Over the weekend and now into our Monday, we have seen some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule. All of this was due to some weak fronts moving through portions of our area, along with some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area.
We will continue to see some off and on chances for some showers and thunderstorms for most of the next several days. Albeit, we will see a cold front try to make things more calm . . . . Every now and then a few of the areas of rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. The main strong elements of these thunderstorms will be in the form of some hail, along with some strong and gusty winds.
We will continue to stay mostly in the 80s for highs, maybe some 70s at times. We will se most of our overnight low temperatures in the 60s with some 50s in the mix by later in the week and into the upcoming weekend.