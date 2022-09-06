Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were the weather rule for our area once again on our Tuesday. Some of the rain has been briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms have been briefly on the strong side at times. The main culprit with these stronger thunderstorms was in the form of some brief strong and gusty winds. All of this continues to be due to a weak lingering front and some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.
This will continue to be our weather story for our area on our Wednesday. However, a brief lull from the rain and storms on Thursday. More low pressure and the same old front in here on Friday and into the weekend and that gives us more rain and thunderstorms at times.
Most of the high temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 70s or into the 90s. Most of our heat index values will continue to be on the big-time variety side. Anywhere from the middle to upper 70s to well into the 90s and lower 100s out there over the next several days. Once again, this big-time variety of heat index values due to the wide variety of cloud cover and rainfall.
