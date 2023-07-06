Isolated showers continue into Friday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms continue in a few areas as we go into the overnight hours. These showers will remain below severe limits, but some storms will have heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the sun goes down, rainfall is expected to become less and less. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with a few clouds moving across the sky to get our Friday started.
Friday looks to be very similar to Thursday. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by the afternoon with heat index values right around 100. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected once again, but will remain scattered in nature. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but a few may have some rumbles of thunder.
The weekend will have plenty of chances for rain. Most of the timing looks to be in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the main threats with these storms. With it being a few days out, timing and impacts will be adjusted as we get closer. High temperatures for the weekend look to be in the upper 80s, low 90s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
