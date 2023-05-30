Isolated showers and thunderstorms in store for Wednesday

For the most part high pressure has dominated our weather forecast for the last several days. This has given our area some mostly dry weather. We will see our chances for some rainfall increase slightly overnight and into our Wednesday and into our Thursday.
We will see chances for some showers and thunderstorms linger in our weather forecast for later this week and into the upcoming weekend. So there will be a few chances for some isolated heavy areas of rainfall and some isolated hefty thunderstorms in the mix of things later in the week.
Most of the high temperatures will be in the seasonable category of mostly well into the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures for most of the week will be in the 60s.