Isolated showers and thunderstorms expected into Thursday

Not as much in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms have been found in our weather today across the area. We have seen some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. We did see variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule. Most of our high temperatures were in the seasonable category of upper 80s to middle 90s today. We will continue to see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule as we finish off the week and go into the weekend, even into early portions of next week. We could see every now and then some of the rainfall on the heavy side. We could see some isolated thunderstorms produce some severe weather at times. We will continue to see most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s and most of the overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
Tonight, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Monday showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.