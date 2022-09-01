Isolated showers and thunderstorms back in our weather forecast for our Friday

Another day that was dominated by high pressure was found across our area on our Thursday. Albeit, it was a hot day, we did see some low humidity values and abundant sunshine as the rule across the area.
Another thing, we did see a nice start this morning with most of the area down into the 60s for the overnight low temperature.
We will see if we can salvage most of the day on Friday, however after Friday night and into our weekend all bets are off. We will see plenty of moisture work its way back into our area as we go into the upcoming weekend. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area at times.
All of this in combination will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times all the way into next week. Most of the activity will remain on the scattered side during this time period. Isolated rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times during this time period.
