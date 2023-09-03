Isolated rain chances for Labor Day

We saw clouds spread across the sky with the sunshine peeking through at times. While the majority of us stayed dry throughout the day, we saw a few isolated showers cool us off and bring some light rainfall. These showers are likely to continue overnight, but will still remain very isolated in nature. Temperatures will drop as we head into the evening all the way into the low 70s.
A low pressure system to our west is continuing to weaken, but will still give us a few showers for our Labor Day. Plans shouldn't be completely moved indoors, but keep an umbrella on hand as a few brief showers are possible toward the afternoon. The rest of us will see skies similar to Sunday, mostly cloudy with the sun peeking through every now and then. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s, low 90s so overall bearable feeling air as we celebrate the holiday.
Tuesday sees high pressure move into our area which will bring clearer skies and an increase in the temperatures. We will see temperatures return to the low 90s by midweek. There will be a few chances for showers in the afternoon, but these will be very isolated. A lot of us should avoid these showers for the most part. The next good chance of rain is the most likely toward the end of our work week.