Idalia will be the weather focus for the next few days

  • Updated
Idalia will be a force of nature that we will be dealing with over portions of the US

Nice and dry weather in store for our area due to Idalia

High pressure for the most part continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area over the next several days. We are in much better shape across our area this week, than where we were last week. We are looking at mostly sunny to partly sunny skies as the rule for the most part.

We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.

We will continue to see The Tropics on the active side as (Especially, Idalia) we continue to track a few storms. Most of the activity will be well to the east of our area.

