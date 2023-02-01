Ice for some Wednesday night before a very wet Thursday

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... Wintry precipitation is gradually coming to an end across the Mid-South this afternoon with temperatures warming to or above freezing. This is allowing wintry precipitation to begin melting across the area. However, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the 20s tonight. Caution is recommended tonight for the potential refreezing of residual moisture, especially on untreated surfaces.