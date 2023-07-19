 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hotter for Thursday ahead of a late-week cold front

  • Updated
  • 0

Matt's 10pm Wednesday Forecast - 7/19/23

Temperatures vary from the mid 90s to lowers 80s across the area as some of us see lots of sunshine and others have cloud cover. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be near 100 degrees. Almost all of our area is under heat advisories or warnings today.

We will remain dry overnight and into tomorrow morning. Thursday is pretty similar to what we have today with hot and humid weather. The only chance for rain is isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight. A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!

Recommended for you