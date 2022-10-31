High pressure will move in a little better into our area on our Tuesday

After some weekend rain and thunderstorms we are now going to be drying out the area, along with clearing out the skies,
We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast over the next several days. We will see mild temperatures as the rule as the air with this latest high pressure is a mix of some Canadian and Pacific air. We will see some cloud cover at times as little bits and pieces of low pressure will try to undermine the high pressure.
All in all we will see some chances for some showers and thunderstorms return into our weather forecast for this upcoming weekend. We will see that chance due to some stronger low pressure moving back into our area by that time period.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link