High pressure will make for a beautiful weekend ahead

High pressure remains in our area today maintaining the same conditions that we have seen over the past few days. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine for our area. These conditions are not going anywhere as high pressure will remain for the next several days across our area. As a result, more of the same is in store for our area as we go through the next several days.
Basically, we will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area over the next several days. Most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the upper 60s close to 70. By midweek entering the later portions of the week, low temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 70s. Most of our daytime high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s rising into the low to mid 90s across the area over the next few days.
We will see temperatures get a little bit hotter next week as we will see some areas approach 100 degrees for the high temperature. We will see the heat index values get into the upper 90s to near 110. This will be approaching some record-breaking levels of high temperatures next week.
The tropics continue to be active as Tropical Storm Fiona will make landfall in the Virgin Islands and into Puerto Rico. Fiona should start to trend northward and currently looks like it will not be a concern for weather in our area.
