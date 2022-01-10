High pressure will dominate our weather forecast on our Monday

Canadian high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area for most of the upcoming work week. This will continue to give our area some good and nearly seasonable weather. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule for most areas for plenty of this upcoming work week.
We will see a frontal system work its way into our area by this upcoming weekend. This will bring back to our area a good chance for some rainfall and maybe some isolated thunderstorms at times. It looks like this system will, just like the one we had over the weekend . . . . . keep most of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms well to the south of our area.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link