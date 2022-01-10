 Skip to main content
High pressure will dominate our weather forecast on our Monday

Nice dry conditions in store for most of the work week

High pressure will keep our area dry for this week

Canadian high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area for most of the upcoming work week. This will continue to give our area some good and nearly seasonable weather. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule for most areas for plenty of this upcoming work week.

We will see a frontal system work its way into our area by this upcoming weekend. This will bring back to our area a good chance for some rainfall and maybe some isolated thunderstorms at times. It looks like this system will, just like the one we had over the weekend . . . . . keep most of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms well to the south of our area.

