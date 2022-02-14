High fire danger Tuesday as temperatures build ahead of storm chances late this week
A red flag warning is in effect for Tuesday because of the potential for wildfires to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not just highly discouraged but could become dangerous quickly with dry fuel and ample wind to spread the fire. Rain chances return by later this week, but the quick hit will bring more storms than substantial rainfall.
Tuesday starts in the lower 30s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be strong out of the south gusting in excess of 20 to 25 mph. When you consider how dry we have been recently, that will yield significant fire danger, thus we have been placed under a Red Flag Warning, which is a high fire danger alert, essentially. Unseasonably warm temperatures take hold with highs reaching near 70 in some spots, and it’s a combination of warmth and wind and dry weather that enhances that fire danger so just be aware that wildfires will spread very quickly and should not be started. To that same effect, don’t drive your vehicle/arc in a field with tall grasses or brush because the catalytic converter can easily start fires in the scenario.
Temperatures start in the mid-40s for Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase late in the day and a few showers are likely closer to evening, but most of the day should stay dry.
Thursday remains a bit of a tricky forecast. It will start warm with temperatures beginning in the upper 50s, above where we typically should be for high temperatures this time of year. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day with the peak chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by mid-day and into the afternoon/evening. The timing still remains a little flexible on this setup, but there was enough moisture and strong winds aloft to prompt a severe weather risk. While damaging winds remain the most likely outcome, isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Right now, we find ourselves under a level two out of five risk, But we expect that risk to be fined tuned over the next couple of days. The good news, though, is that while the ingredients continue to be focusing in on our area we have not seen a signal of this system bringing an outbreak of tornadoes, thankfully. Still… One or two tornadoes is plenty.
Behind the system that brings us the storm chances Thursday, temperature drop Friday. Lowes will be in the low 30s and high temperatures in the upper 40s for Friday.
Saturday will start in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday remains dry with temperatures around the freezing point to start and in the low 60s by afternoon. Both days will definitely be warmer than this last weekend.
More rain chances returned by Monday, but remain sketchy at this point. Most indications keep them well below severe limits but we will continue monitoring.
