Guess what? Above normal heat is returning
There are two significant storylines that continue to run in parallel the summer: building drought and unusual heat. Both of those storylines dominate much of the next week with one possible exception.
Yes, we had a front move into the area yesterday, but unfortunately that front had virtually no cold air behind it, meaning temperatures are going to zoom right back up above-normal for the next few days. Temperatures start in the low 70s on Friday with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s by afternoon. Rain chances are not zero, but they are probably less than 10% for the southern part of the area, Friday. Saturday will likely be dry with temperatures starting in the mid 70s and highs reaching the upper 90s.
By Sunday, our next disturbance moves in late in the day, bringing with it our next rain chances. Timing remains a little bit sketchy, but we’re expecting that net front to arrive late Sunday or Monday. To result, we are increasing the rain coverage on Sunday to 40% and keeping it there for Monday as well. High temperatures on Sunday probably make it into the mid 90s if not hotter ahead of that boundary. Monday starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s or low 90s.
Next Monday represents about the only “below normal“ day we have going forward, because of the rain-cooled air. Unfortunately, that means heat is building in a big way once again next week with temperatures in at least the middle to upper 90s for highs. A major heat wave on the Great Plains could spill toward us and kick us back up in excess of 100°, but I’m playing it conservative at this point in the upper 90s. Either way, heat could once again could exceed 110 next week.
