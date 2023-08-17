Getting pretty hot on Friday and this is just the beginning of the big-time heat

Well, we have been in pretty good shape in our world of weather over the last several days. We have been a bit below the normal for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows. We have seen some calm, high pressure dominated weather across the area.
Well, things are going to be changing over the next few days. We will see an increase in both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. We will see an increase in moisture across the area that will give us some higher heat index values in our area. However, not as oppressive as it was earlier in the month and most of the Summer. Also, not an increase in the ways of showers and thunderstorms across the area.
We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees.