Getting even more hot and humid on Thursday

Look at the very hot conditions for our Thursday

Mostly high pressure dominated weather in store for our area

So very sparse the rainfall has been over the last several days and this will continue to be the weather trend over the next several days. We will see somewhat of a better chance for this weekend and into early next week. Albeit, the chance for rainfall will be in the 20 percent or so category.

We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.

