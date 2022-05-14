Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Rainfall continues through this weekend

Once again on this Saturday we will see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over portions of our area. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms may contain strong, gusty winds, along with large hail possibly.
As we go through the next several days, it still looks like we will see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms as the rule across our area. These storms could contain heavy rainfall and some strong, gusty winds, but will be very brief and scattered.
Once the rain moves out of the area, we will otherwise see variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule. Most of our high temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s. While most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s across the board, maybe a few towns down into the upper 50s early next week..
We will see the chances for some of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms fade a bit as some high pressure will gradually build into our area. This could give our area some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link