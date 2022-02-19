Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Clear, sunny skies throughout the weekend before rain approaches

Canadian high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast as we go through this weekend. This will keep our area on the dry side and we will see a gradual warming trend. This warming trend will be for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.
We will see some frontal systems and some bits and pieces of low pressure as the rule in our area as we go through most of next week. As a result of this, there will be some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms for most of the upcoming work week. With these systems, some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side at times. There will be a possibility of some hefty thunderstorms at times too.
