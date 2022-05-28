Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend ahead

High pressure continues to settle into the area for our Memorial Day Weekend. Things look to remain dry for Saturday with a few passing clouds throughout the day. These weather conditions will remain prominent as we go through the rest of our weekend and into the start of next week.
Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week starting out in the low 80's for Saturday and reaching the low 90's by midweek next week. Overnight, temperatures remain in the low 60's and overnight lows continue to climb as well reaching the low 70's at the midweek point.
Although we are avoiding rainfall in the forecast for a decent amount of time, that Mississippi mugginess will be in store for us once these temperatures reach their peaks. Definitely something to accommodate for, but with that being the only concern, things are looking good for the next few days.
