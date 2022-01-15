Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - A rain filled Saturday will transition into a wintry snow event on Sunday

Saturday will begin with clouds and some isolated showers around the area. These showers will become more widespread as a frontal system makes its way into our area bringing heavier rainfall at times as well as cooler temperatures. Again, Saturday will just be rain, the main chance for winter precipitation will be overnight into Sunday morning.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our Sunday over northern portions of our area.
This is going to be an interesting weekend across our area with the chances for some mixed precipitation on our Sunday. All of this will be due to a frontal system that will move into our area on Saturday and linger in our area into our Sunday. We will see rain become likely in our area on our Saturday and into our Saturday afternoon. This rainfall will linger into our Saturday night. During the wee hours of our Sunday, we will see the transition of the rainfall from rain to snow begin. We will see snowfall linger in our area through our Sunday morning into the early afternoon hours. There will be some accumulation of the snow. The best of chances for accumulation will be the farther north you are in our area. Hence, the Winter Storm Watch for the northern counties of our area.
We will see high pressure build into our area by later on Sunday and into our Monday. This will bring back into our area some more of the unseasonably chilly temperatures early next week.
Temperatures will begin to climb Monday until about midweek when the chance of rain returns.
