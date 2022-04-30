Gabe's Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain chances overnight but clearing out by mid morning

Rain chances are back in the forecast this Sunday but thankfully most of the day should still be dry. Before those drier chances on Sunday, a line of storms will swing through overnight into early Sunday morning with a few of those storms being strong.
The line of thunderstorms will move in from the north and west that could have some occasional wind gusts to go along with heavy rain fall and lightning. At this point we expect most storms to stay below severe limits with the peak coverage of rainfall around dawn if not a little prior to that early Sunday morning. Sunday starts off in the low 60s with high temperatures making it into the lower 80s. Rain should clear out by mid-morning leaving us mostly dry by Sunday afternoon, some of us even by Sunday morning.
Next week will be pretty similar most days with low temperatures in the mid 60s and high temperatures in the lower to possibly middle 80s. We anticipate that thunderstorms will be possible most days, but the predictability of how many and how strong remains limited because of a stalled front. A couple of days that stand out is Tuesday with a slightly greater chance for thunderstorms to be heavier, and Friday of next week. At this point I’m putting 60% on the coverage of rainfall for both of those days, but we expect changes to this forecast because of the low predictability of it.
Speaking to that predictability issue, it’s actually a good thing when it comes to severe weather because typically if things are more predictable at this time frame, they are stronger. Could we have some stronger thunderstorms over the course of the next week? Yes… But we expect most days that will NOT be the case.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link