Gabe's Monday Morning Forecast - Consistent rain chances for the week ahead.

As a low-pressure system moves in to south Alabama, our area will mainly see cloudy conditions all day long with spotty showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs are only going to be getting into the upper 70s, low 80s. An unsettled weather patterns continue for most of the work week so keep the rain gear handy.
Continued chances for rain and cooler conditions will dominate the forecast all the way through Wednesday and early Thursday morning as a lingering low-pressure system stalls out over the area. Highs through the week will stick in the upper 70s, low 80s.
With this stalled system, plenty of rain and thunderstorms will come along with it. These storms could be strong and possibly reach severe potential with hail and wind being the main threats.
Friday and into next weekend are looking to be much drier and warmer due to high pressure settling in to our west. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link