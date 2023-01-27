Friday will be sunny and warmer by the afternoon

We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast today and most of tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule today. Temperatures will increase just a little bit for the daytime highs as we go through our Friday and Saturday into the mid to high 50s.
More low pressure will move back into our weather forecast for this Saturday evening and into our Sunday. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some more of the isolated thunderstorms at times. Once again, a few of the isolated thunderstorms will be briefly on the hefty side at times during this time period.
By early next week there will be more high pressure for our area on Monday. However, the latest weather maps try to undercut some of the dominance of the high pressure with a bit of low pressure. Due to this low pressure we will see more chances for some rainfall at times. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the most part, however not too far from where we should be for this time of the year.