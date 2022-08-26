Friday starts off with a lot of clouds but we could see more sunshine later today

Happy Friday! High temperatures make their way into the lower 90s by afternoon with a peak coverage of rainfall at 20- 30%. Friday Night Fever football games should stay mostly dry, but, it remains possible a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could cause issues. Keep that WTVA Weather app handy just in case.
Saturday starts with temperatures in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday’s high reach into the lower 90s with heat indices pushing into the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances remain very spotty, at around 20% coverage meaning most of us should be dry.
Sunday starts in the low 70s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. Once again a couple of rogue showers and thunderstorms remain possible but most of us should stay dry. Heat indices also will be in the mid-90s or greater for Sunday.
Our forecast projections begin to diverge by the first part of next week. At this point, I’m keeping rain chances more limited with temperatures in the mid-70s for lows and high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our next potential front arrives by next Tuesday upping our rain chances to around 50% with perhaps a little bit of slightly less humid air behind that.
We are working our way toward peak tropical season, and there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic to watch, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall... but stay tuned because things can change quickly.
