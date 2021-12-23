Friday, Christmas Eve will be so very unseasonably warm

High pressure has continued to dominate the weather in our area on this Thursday. We have tapped into the warmer southerly winds today and that warmed our area up nicely, well into the unseasonably warm for this time of year 60s. We have also stayed dry (filled with plenty of sunshine) across our area today due to the high-pressure dominance.
We will continue to see high pressure try to dominate our weather over the next several days. We will see an increase in southerly and southwesterly winds across our area. This will easily warm our area up into the very unseasonably warm 70s with even a few towns flirting with 80 degrees this weekend.
We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure along with some cold fronts down the line this weekend and into next week. These factors will try to undermine the dominance of high pressure in our area. This will lead us to some scattered showers at times, even some thunderstorms could be in the mix of things as we go into later portions of our next holiday shortened work week. A few isolated thunderstorms may reach some strong limits later portions of next week.
By the way with this latest round of very unseasonably warm temperatures, we will definitely be the warmest December since record keeping began for the Tupelo area back in 1930. We could be the warmest by great leaps and bounds.
