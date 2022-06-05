Enjoy the dry conditions and sunny weather this Sunday as rain returns to the forecast for the upcoming work week

Look for early morning lows on today in the lower 60s with highs in the lower 90s. Enjoy the dry conditions because rain returns for our week ahead.
Rain chances will be limited as we start our work week and not everyone will see rain. However, as we get into the latter part of the week and into the weekend rain chances become more predominant with chances for thunderstorms that could bring isolated wind and heavy rain threats. Temperatures will stay in the 90s throughout the week with a heat index flirting with the 100's. The rain will give us a chance to cool down as we will return to a high in the upper 80s by next weekend.
Tropical storm system, Alex, that brewed in the Atlantic will affect only Florida and adjacent areas. Luckily for them it is moving out and will be passed through into the Atlantic this morning and into Sunday afternoon. However, us here in Northeast Mississippi, won't receive any impacts.
