Dry weather through late this week with changes for the weekend
High pressure continues to keep us dry and clear for the next couple of days, but chances for moisture increase by the weekend and depending on how much cold air is around, some of that could end up being more than just rainfall.
Wednesday continues the trend of dry with mostly clear conditions the clouds should go on the increase. Temperatures start in the upper 20s reaching the mid 50s by afternoon.
Thursday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s. The clouds to continue to increase Thursday, and a weak front arrives, precipitation is unlikely, with most of that focused more into Tennessee, Northeast Alabama, and Kentucky.
While not overly impressive, Thursday's front has enough and impact with cooler temperatures to drop things a little bit for Friday. Friday will start off around the freezing point with high temperatures reaching only the lower 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Saturday is tricky, and temperatures will set the stage for the whole weekend. At this point, we feel like temperature should start in the upper 30s or lower 40s for Saturday morning with highs reaching only the mid 40s. It’s not inconceivable the temperatures could be in the lower 40 Saturday, which would set the stage for somewhat of a rain mix heading into Sunday. At this point, we expect the rain coverage to reach around 50 to 60% late Saturday.
Sunday will have temperatures that struggle to increase. With moisture and precipitation occurring early in the day, it’s not inconceivable that we could drop below freezing and allow some kind of a wintry mix early Sunday through mid-day. Our long-range projections are just now picking up on this in more detail, and I have a fairly low confidence level in this possibility, but for planning purposes it bears mentioning. We will revisit this discussion tomorrow, his confidence either increases or decreases. At this point, we will say “showers“ peak in coverage early in the day Sunday diminishing through the day. High temperatures could reach as warm as the lower to middle 40s, or might get stuck in the mid 30s. Again, a tricky forecast that will need updating.
By the first of next week, temperatures for morning wells will be in the upper 20s with highs reaching in the mid 40s on Monday and lower 50s on Tuesday. Both days look dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link