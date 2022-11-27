Dry conditions move back into the forecast before severe threat this week

As the rain continues to clear out of the area, Sunday will have a lot drier conditions. Cloud cover will continue to loom around causing temperatures to not rise too much sticking around the upper 50's to very low 60's Sunday afternoon. Breezy conditions will remain prominent throughout the day.
Heading overnight, dry conditions remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's. The clouds should clear out throughout the day giving us pockets of sunshine for Monday and high temperatures in the low 60's.
Monday will provide us some drier weather along with the start of the day Tuesday. By late Tuesday afternoon, rain chances start to increase and thunderstorms become likely. That thunderstorm threat could include some severe thunderstorms. The timing remains split between our two main projections at this point, one targeting late Tuesday and the other targeting Wednesday. Still, it looks like there could be enough ingredients in place to allow some damaging winds and we can't rule out tornadoes at this time. We will re-evaluate this through the weekend as the data gets better.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link