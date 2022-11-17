Dry & Cold conditions stick around for Friday and our Weekend

Canadian/Arctic high pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area on this Thursday. We have seen unseasonably chilly temperatures across our area today with most of the high temperatures reaching into the middle 40s to lower 50s. We have seen nice sunny skies. We will continue to see for the most part dominance of high pressure all the way through this weekend and into middle portions of our next holiday shortened work week.
There will be a few cold frontal passages that will reinforce the chilly temperatures across our area over the next several days. Most of these passages will give our area a bit of cloud cover at times, however no precipitation is expected with these passages. This means we will continue to stay on the chilly side for the high temperatures and on the cold side for the overnight low temperatures. Both of which will be well below the normal temperature for this time of the year.
Most of our daytime high temperatures over the next several days will be in the 40s and 50s. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. We will see high pressure move off to the east of our area by the middle of next week.
We will see a cold front approach our area on Wednesday and most likely pull through our area on Thanksgiving Day. This will bring some moisture into our area with some southerly winds. This will also give our area a chance for some at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have many questions with the passage of this system. It is still a bit early to venture out on a limb to see whether or not we will see some heavy or hefty thunderstorms at times with this system. Sure it is possible, however let's take a bit of a wait and see before we do go out on a limb with this forecast for the Thanksgiving time period.
