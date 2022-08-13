 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dry air out of the north to keep the weekend calm and clear

  • 0
Beautiful weekend conditions ahead

This morning we woke to the tease of fall-like temperatures in the mid 60s thanks to the drier air out of the north due in part to the cold front that came thru the area on Friday but is now well off to the south.

We will have continued dry conditions and lower humidity values through our weekend, this will help aid in feels like temperatures remaining mild. Our daytime temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to middle 90s, which is right on target for what we should be seeing this time of year. Our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 60s, making the evening hours pleasant for summer standards.

A cold front us in our weather forecast for our next upcoming work week. We will see some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms return into our weather forecast for this time period, with Wednesday being the highest day for rain chances. This cold front is going to drop our temperatures in the upper 80s for highs, making for a mild work week ahead.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you