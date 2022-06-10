 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday's high heat and humidity will mark
the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that will impact the Mid-
South region. Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Drier weather moves into our area on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Some thunderstorms will linger just to the south of our area overnight

We saw some pretty good patches of rainfall and some isolated to scattered thunderstorms in our area on our Friday. Some of the rainfall was on the heavy side briefly, however all of the major strong to severe thunderstorms stayed just to the west and south of our area. All of this was due to a front and some low pressure sliding through our area today.

Most of the activity will clear out of our area overnight and into our Saturday, as high pressure builds into our area. We will see still some isolated chances for some showers and thunderstorms over portions of our area on our Saturday, however most of the area will stay dry.

As the weekend does go on, we will see some pretty good high pressure build into our area. This will keep our area mostly dry and we will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season move back into our area for the high temperatures. We will also see some pretty good humidity build into our area. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.

