Doing alright on our Tuesday, however Wednesday looks to be wicked

Wind advisories are in effect for most of our area on our Wednesday.
The last bits and pieces of high pressure continue to dominate our weather forecast for today. We will see strong southerly winds and a more or less dry day in store for today. We will see temperatures well above the normal for this time of the year for the high temperatures. We will see variably cloudy to cloudy skies.
We will see a frontal system work its way into our area on our Wednesday. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side at times. Especially, during our Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will see the potential for some strong and gusty winds in excess of 75 mph at times with some of the stronger thunderstorms. We will see some isolated to scattered tornadoes that could reach the strong/intense category, beyond some weaker tornadoes. This is a serious situation for our Wednesday. Please be weather aware.
- Timing: Wednesday 2 PM to 10 PM
- Impacts: Isolated tornadoes (some strong/intense), damaging winds (some in excess of 80 mph), heavy rainfall, hail
- Location: All of the WTVA Nine News viewing area, with the greatest threat increasing with the southward extent
