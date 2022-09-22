Cooler temperatures move into our area overnight and into our Friday

A cold front has been working its way through our area on our Thursday. This front has brought into our area somewhat cooler conditions for portions of our area.
We have seen temperatures today in the wide range category for highs due to the passage of this cold front. Anywhere from the lower to middle 80s toward the Tennessee State Line to near 100 degree over portions of Central Mississippi and Alabama. The heat index values across the area were more or less in the same category of variety.
We have seen just some cloud cover due to the passage of the cold front. Over the next several days we will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride with temperatures. This will be due to some fronts moving through our area bringing in some warmer and cooler temperatures.
We will see a pretty strong cold front move into our area on our Sunday. This will bring into our area some of the coolest high and low temperatures of the season so far. We will also see a slight chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with this frontal passage.
Beyond the local weather there are many other things going on in our world of weather that have not yet or will not affect our weather. One thing is that we have a very active Atlantic and Caribbean currently when it comes to tropical systems. Fiona and Gaston will not have an affect to our weather, however a strong system that will become Hermine most likely will at least move into The Gulf of Mexico by middle portions of next week. This is a wait and see how we will get affected storm. We will be keeping our eyes upon it over the next few weeks.
By the way for those wondering if this latest bout with dry weather has affected our drought across our area . . . . . Well, not too much so far. However, if we stay on this trend things could get interesting in the drought over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.
