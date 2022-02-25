Cool for the weekend with rain chances lingering
Another cool/chilly weekend is on top with low temperatures both days in the 30s and highs struggling to warm up to even within 10° of what we would expect for late February. Off and on showers return Saturday with the primary rain chance Saturday night and Sunday.
Saturday starts in the mid 30s with high temperature struggling to make it into the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies dominate and a couple of isolated showers are possible often on in very late fashion through the day. We expect to keep that coverage of meaningful moisture very limited until Saturday evening. By nine or 10pm the rain coverage increases to around 50 to 60%. No severe weather is expected with the showers but don’t be shocked to hear an occasional rumble.
Sunday starts with showers early, and some rainfall could linger in the Golden Triangle as late as 10 or 11 AM. Clouds should probably linger much of the day with temperatures making it into the low 50s by afternoon.
Next week is looking dry from start to finish, and stark contrast from this week.
Monday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures making it into the upper 50s and perhaps low 60s. Tuesday starts in the 30s with highs reaching the mid 60s. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching near 70°. Next Thursday and Friday should both start in the 40s with highs in the low 70s, those some question lingers about next Friday is clouds increase ahead of another storm system that could bring more chances for rain by next weekend.
