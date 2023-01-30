Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest
Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
Temperatures start in the mid to lower 30s for early Wednesday morning with primarily a cold rainfall ongoing for most locations. Temperatures increase a little bit, but only into the mid-40s as we progress throughout the day. An additional round of rainfall late in the day should once again Ensure the temperatures don’t budge much.
Showers remain likely on Thursday on a widespread scale with temperatures starting in the low 40s and upper 30s and highs only reaching the mid-40s. Most indications are that Thursday’s moisture should stay liquid for all locations. Still, in this kind of day-to-day setup where we have systems coming overhead a slight change in the angle Could drop temperatures a little more so we will watch this closely.
We start drawing out by the end of the week with temperatures in the mid-30s to start Friday Friday’s highs will likely make the upper 40s. We are in the 20s to begin early Saturday with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s and dry conditions. We keep the 30s around for morning lows for both Sunday and next Monday with high temperatures on both days in the mid-50s in the mix of clouds.