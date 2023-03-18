 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from now until 11 AM CDT
Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM
CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Cold night Ahead with Calm Skies

As high pressure continues to dominate our area, another cold evening is in store with dry, calm conditions.

Freeze warnings in effect for our viewing area overnight tonight and continuing over the next couple of nights. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period as we will all be experiencing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Other than the chilly temperatures, skies should be calm overnight.

Canadian high pressure is continuing to be in the area through our Sunday as well and will dominate our weather for the next several days after that. This will keep those dry and cool conditions in our area. High temperatures for Sunday will only reach into the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight into the start of our work week, freeze watches and warnings will once again be in effect for our area. Temperatures will drop back in the mid to upper 20s. Still, dry and calm conditions should be maintained into the start of our work week. Make sure to take all the necessary precautions with pets, pipes, plants, and people yet again.

Both high and low temperatures will continue to rise into the middle portions of next week. We also will see another chance for rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area late next week.

