Cold night Ahead with Calm Skies

Freeze warnings in effect for our viewing area overnight tonight and continuing over the next couple of nights. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period as we will all be experiencing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Other than the chilly temperatures, skies should be calm overnight.
Canadian high pressure is continuing to be in the area through our Sunday as well and will dominate our weather for the next several days after that. This will keep those dry and cool conditions in our area. High temperatures for Sunday will only reach into the mid to upper 40s.
Overnight into the start of our work week, freeze watches and warnings will once again be in effect for our area. Temperatures will drop back in the mid to upper 20s. Still, dry and calm conditions should be maintained into the start of our work week. Make sure to take all the necessary precautions with pets, pipes, plants, and people yet again.
Both high and low temperatures will continue to rise into the middle portions of next week. We also will see another chance for rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area late next week.