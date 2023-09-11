Cold front on Tuesday brings us another cooldown

There is a cold front moving through our area on Tuesday. This will provide some isolated to scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon/evening. These will be below severe limits once again and if anything, it will provide some much needed rainfall to us. The other thing that the cold front will bring is much cooler air. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach into the mid 80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
As we get into the rest of the week, these temperatures will continue to drop. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s, low 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be right around the upper 50s, low 60s. This means that we're getting closer and closer to fall! We will also have isolated showers possible up until the end of the work week, so let's just keep an umbrella in the back of the car just in case.