Cloudy skies to start with some showers and storms for the weekend

Friday for most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. We have seen showers and thunderstorms on and off through the week. We will continue to see the same sort of weather in our area as we go through overnight and through Friday and into Saturday.
We will see a few of the rain areas get a little on the heavy side at times hopefully it holds off until after some graduations and Friday night events but we could see some rain move in a little earlier. This rain will be more scattered as it moves through on Saturday. High pressure will briefly build into our area on Sunday. This will dry our area out for our Sunday.
However, some more bits and pieces of low pressure and a few fronts will once again bring back into our area some slight chances for some showers and thunderstorms next week. Temperatures stick around the low to middle 80s for afternoon highs.
Temperatures through the next 7 days stay about average in the low to mid 80s for the afternoons. Some morning will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s most will be in the 60s though