Cloudy but dry conditions for Tuesday evening

An isolated shower or two from earlier today lingers in the area, but most of us are seeing dry conditions with cloudy skies. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 70s. We will gradually drop back down into the 60s as the sun sets.
After that, dry weather will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week until Friday night into Saturday morning when scattered showers are likely to form in the area. That won't make this weekend a complete washout. After that, conditions will dry out once again and remain sunny for Memorial Day.
Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the week with high in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is right around where we are supposed to be for the end of May.