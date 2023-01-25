Cloudy and cool for the middle of the week

We see cloudy and breezy weather today. The winds will calm down into the afternoon. High pressure will start to build into our area on later today. Clouds stick around through most of the day with a few peeks of sunshine through the day. We will see most of our temperatures, both for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures stay a bit on the chilly side.
More low pressure will move back into our weather forecast for this weekend. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some more of the isolated thunderstorms at times. Once again, a few of the isolated thunderstorms will be briefly on the hefty side at times during this time period.
By early next week we have some more rain chances. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the most part, however not too far from where we should be for this time of the year.