Clouds will be on the increase on our Monday

High pressure has dominated our weather forecast for most of the weekend and into our Monday.
Today we will see the transition of high pressure dominated weather into some more of the low pressure dominated weather. This will be due to a low pressure system passing just to the south of our area from later portions of our Monday and through our Tuesday. This will give our area some good chances for some rain and some isolated thunderstorms from later today through our Tuesday. Most of the stronger and severe thunderstorms will stay to the south of our area during this time period.
We will see more high pressure move into our area for our Tuesday night through our Thursday. This will keep our area on the dry side though our Thursday.
Then we will see more low pressure move into our area on later Thursday and into our Friday. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times.
