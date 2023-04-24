Clouds and some isolated showers are possible on our Tuesday

High pressure for the most part has dominated our weather forecast over the weekend and into our Monday. Yes, we did see some low pressure try to undermine the high pressure on our Sunday and Sunday evening with a little bit of showers at times. However, for the most part, most of the weather has been on the pretty good side over the last few days, albeit on the cooler side at times.
We will see some more low pressure build into our area on our Tuesday and into later portions of the week. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more chances for some rainfall, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times.
We may even see a few of the areas of rainfall on the heavy side at times. We may even see a few of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Overall, big time chances for some severe weather really do not stand out in our weather forecast over the next several days.